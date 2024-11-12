Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.42 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 210,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $137.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.30 and a 200-day moving average of $126.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $138.12.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

