Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.50 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $258.36 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $269.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.70 and a 200-day moving average of $222.90. The firm has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.90.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $1,145,639.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,302,736.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $781,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,237,551.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $1,145,639.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,302,736.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,999 shares of company stock worth $16,580,166 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

