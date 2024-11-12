Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 2,100 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 33.7% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.82. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.61.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

