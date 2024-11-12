Sigma Planning Corp Purchases New Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.04.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $410.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.44 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $366.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $169.02 and a 1-year high of $412.95.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

