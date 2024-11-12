Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 89.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,391 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000.

JAAA opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.76. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $50.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

