Sigma Planning Corp Sells 13,956 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,956 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,278,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $150,725,000 after purchasing an additional 65,595 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,409,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $166,158,000 after acquiring an additional 233,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.04.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $108.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.16 and a 200 day moving average of $113.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.93 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

