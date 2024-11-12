Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,728 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 393.5% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on UL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of UL opened at $58.23 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.34 and a 200 day moving average of $59.24.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.4755 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.