Sigma Planning Corp Sells 395 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11,038.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 412,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,156,000 after acquiring an additional 408,542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,309,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,277.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after buying an additional 68,751 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

SKYY opened at $119.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.07 and a 200 day moving average of $97.10. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $76.41 and a 12 month high of $119.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.