Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smith Micro Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $7.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a market cap of $10.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.