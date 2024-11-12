Smith Thornton Advisors LLC Acquires 775 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Smith Thornton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 26.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 8,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.1% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 23,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $239.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.46. The firm has a market cap of $674.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $145.16 and a 1 year high of $248.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.