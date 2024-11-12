Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.31.

Several research firms recently commented on SNAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Snap alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNAP

Insider Activity at Snap

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

In other Snap news, SVP Eric Young sold 114,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $1,039,423.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,041,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,710,096.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Eric Young sold 114,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $1,039,423.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,041,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,710,096.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $221,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 471,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,723.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,365,051 shares of company stock worth $15,965,178 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 587.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,667,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533,653 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 7,981,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,406,000 after buying an additional 4,098,847 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $22,591,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 49.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,910,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,348 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Snap by 74.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,824,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. Snap has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.