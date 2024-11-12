Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SPRO opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $1.89.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPRO shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company’s product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.