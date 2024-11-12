SpiderRock Advisors LLC Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in IQVIA by 733.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IQV

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE IQV opened at $217.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.51. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.45 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.16.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.