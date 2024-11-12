SpiderRock Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 219,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 690,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,906,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

MDYV opened at $85.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.65 and a twelve month high of $85.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average is $76.29.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

