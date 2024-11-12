Stephens Initiates Coverage on ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ADCT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of NYSE:ADCT opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $288.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $6.04.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $18.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADCT. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

