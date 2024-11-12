Stiles Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $239.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $674.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.16 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

