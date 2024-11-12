Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Senior Officer Sells C$79,920.00 in Stock

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mario Dubois sold 10,000 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total transaction of C$79,920.00.

Mario Dubois also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stingray Group alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mario Dubois sold 100 shares of Stingray Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total transaction of C$785.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Mario Dubois sold 1,600 shares of Stingray Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total transaction of C$12,560.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Mario Dubois sold 2,000 shares of Stingray Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Mario Dubois sold 500 shares of Stingray Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.95, for a total value of C$3,975.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Mario Dubois sold 7,500 shares of Stingray Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$60,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Mario Dubois sold 7,200 shares of Stingray Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.94, for a total value of C$57,168.00.

Stingray Group Stock Performance

TSE:RAY.A opened at C$8.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.56. Stingray Group has a one year low of C$5.09 and a one year high of C$8.54. The firm has a market cap of C$427.78 million, a P/E ratio of -27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RAY.A. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Stingray Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on RAY.A

About Stingray Group

(Get Free Report)

Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company provides Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service available on television (TV), the internet, and through smartphones and tablets; Calm Radio, a music site for relaxation; Calm Christian, that offers Christian worship music; Qello Concerts by Stingray, an over-the-top streaming service on TV, mobile, and the web; and Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel for jazz and jazz-related genres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.