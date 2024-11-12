Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Senior Officer Sells C$79,920.00 in Stock

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mario Dubois sold 10,000 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total transaction of C$79,920.00.
Mario Dubois also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mario Dubois sold 100 shares of Stingray Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total transaction of C$785.00.
- On Friday, August 30th, Mario Dubois sold 1,600 shares of Stingray Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total transaction of C$12,560.00.
- On Monday, August 26th, Mario Dubois sold 2,000 shares of Stingray Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00.
- On Friday, August 23rd, Mario Dubois sold 500 shares of Stingray Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.95, for a total value of C$3,975.00.
- On Thursday, August 15th, Mario Dubois sold 7,500 shares of Stingray Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$60,000.00.
- On Tuesday, August 13th, Mario Dubois sold 7,200 shares of Stingray Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.94, for a total value of C$57,168.00.
Stingray Group Stock Performance
TSE:RAY.A opened at C$8.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.56. Stingray Group has a one year low of C$5.09 and a one year high of C$8.54. The firm has a market cap of C$427.78 million, a P/E ratio of -27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on RAY.A
About Stingray Group
Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company provides Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service available on television (TV), the internet, and through smartphones and tablets; Calm Radio, a music site for relaxation; Calm Christian, that offers Christian worship music; Qello Concerts by Stingray, an over-the-top streaming service on TV, mobile, and the web; and Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel for jazz and jazz-related genres.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Stingray Group
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 2 Chip Stocks Benefitting from OpenAI’s Chip Strategy Expansion
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.