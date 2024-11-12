Summit Global Investments Invests $154,000 in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.08% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter valued at $867,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000.
Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Trading Up 13.7 %
BTC opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.95. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $7.77.
