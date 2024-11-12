Summit Global Investments Makes New $209,000 Investment in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RM. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regional Management by 94.1% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 207,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 100,560 shares in the last quarter. Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Regional Management by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 16,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Regional Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,746,000 after buying an additional 13,414 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Regional Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management Stock Performance

Shares of RM stock opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 49.53, a current ratio of 49.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.53. Regional Management Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $34.15.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Regional Management from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RM

Regional Management Profile

(Free Report)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.