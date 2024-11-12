Summit Global Investments Sells 296 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Summit Global Investments cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,904,000 after purchasing an additional 178,692 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,425,000 after purchasing an additional 199,355 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,612,000 after buying an additional 178,450 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $202.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $158.46 and a one year high of $203.80. The company has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.