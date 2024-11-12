Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Director Patrick Edward Gottschalk Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Edward Gottschalk bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$632,150.40.

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at C$6.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -129.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90. Superior Plus Corp. has a 1-year low of C$5.15 and a 1-year high of C$10.36.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$578.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$710.53 million. Superior Plus had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is -1,440.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPB. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.91.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

