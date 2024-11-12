Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.5% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 26,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM opened at $194.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.59. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $95.25 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

