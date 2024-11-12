Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $533,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 71,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,387,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 10,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $239.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.16 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.