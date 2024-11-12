Teck Resources FY2025 EPS Raised by National Bank Financial

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCKFree Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $2.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.89. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2027 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Securities upgraded Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Paradigm Capital upgraded Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

