Telsey Advisory Group Estimates EWCZ FY2025 Earnings

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of European Wax Center in a research note issued on Friday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for European Wax Center’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on European Wax Center from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup cut European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on European Wax Center from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on European Wax Center from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on European Wax Center from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

European Wax Center Trading Up 8.4 %

NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $8.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.72. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $515.83 million, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.27 million. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On European Wax Center

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

