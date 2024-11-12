Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 430.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 561.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 125.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,200 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,936. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,936. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $3,615,946.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,649,251.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,239 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TTEK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TTEK

Tetra Tech Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.