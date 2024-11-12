Transcendent Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.5 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.32%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.