Truist Financial Lowers AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target to $47.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMN. William Blair downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.96. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $80.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $687.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $90,810.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,595. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 455.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

