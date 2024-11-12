Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 18,456 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 169.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,456 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Celsius were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Celsius by 231.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,289,000 after buying an additional 2,754,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 18.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,737,000 after buying an additional 2,567,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Celsius by 50.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,877,000 after buying an additional 1,333,217 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Celsius in the first quarter worth approximately $99,746,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the first quarter worth approximately $76,352,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Celsius from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,672. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.92.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

