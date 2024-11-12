Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 458 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Xylem by 12.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,737,000 after buying an additional 38,603 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 393,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 191.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 18,014 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 82.6% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 25,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 967.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 68,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 62,485 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $124.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.99. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.21 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.17.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

