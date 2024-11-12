Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 137,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,331,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 221,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 29,344 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.6 %

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

NYSE:OXY opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.58. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OXY. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

