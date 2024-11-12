Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.62 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average is $30.13.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.92%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

