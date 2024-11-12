Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK opened at $294.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.21. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.31 and a 1 year high of $294.89.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

