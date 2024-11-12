Vaxart (VXRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vaxart Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $123.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company’s product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

