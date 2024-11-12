Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 944 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,770,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 173.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 570,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after purchasing an additional 362,121 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

GLDM opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.09.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.