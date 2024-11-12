Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,801 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 20.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 768 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 29,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.48.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $76.60 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

