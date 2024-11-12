Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,153 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,149 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 28.6% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,768,000 after acquiring an additional 53,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,124,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $742,797,000 after purchasing an additional 103,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1,166.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 28,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MTDR. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $25,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,450. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $25,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,450. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $128,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,043.97. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,105 shares of company stock valued at $562,306 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

MTDR stock opened at $57.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.06.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $770.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.69 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.60%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

