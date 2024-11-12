Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,296,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 149.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 552,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,298,000 after purchasing an additional 331,607 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9,091.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 234,468 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $15,788,000. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth $15,889,000.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $94.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $69.37 and a 52 week high of $94.87.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

