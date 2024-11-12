Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $376,000 Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,051,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,144,000 after buying an additional 69,222 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 40.5% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $947,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.96. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $74.69.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 26,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,872,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,645,190. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 26,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,872,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,645,190. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 9,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $654,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,136,241 shares in the company, valued at $153,980,251.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,337 shares of company stock worth $7,356,683. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

