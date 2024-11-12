Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Teleflex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 9,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at about $537,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 415.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Teleflex by 15.7% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,159.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $198.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.42. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $194.58 and a fifty-two week high of $257.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.87.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.11. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 27.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFX

About Teleflex

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.