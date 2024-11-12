Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 499 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 304.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TreeHouse Foods

In other news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $127,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,994.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE THS opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.35. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.78 and a beta of 0.23.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

