Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 595.3% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,900 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,346,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 25.3% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,958,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,867,000 after buying an additional 394,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,362,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $458,271,000 after buying an additional 389,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at $26,794,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Lantheus Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $84.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average is $96.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.51. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $126.89.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

