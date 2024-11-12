Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes $379,000 Position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,435 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 17.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 39.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 89,165 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 115.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JHX shares. StockNews.com upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

James Hardie Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JHX opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43. James Hardie Industries plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.94.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $991.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

