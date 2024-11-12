Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes $389,000 Position in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Net Lease Office Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Net Lease Office Properties in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Net Lease Office Properties by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Net Lease Office Properties stock opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. Net Lease Office Properties has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average is $27.49.

Net Lease Office Properties Profile

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

