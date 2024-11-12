Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,327,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,041,000 after buying an additional 574,509 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,191,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,153,000 after purchasing an additional 386,751 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,718,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,851,000 after purchasing an additional 23,963 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 21.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,468,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,468,000 after purchasing an additional 788,383 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 812.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,182,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

COLB opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.62. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $31.86.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $765.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.80 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.12.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

