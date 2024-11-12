Wedbush Expects Weaker Earnings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.26). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FENC. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

FENC opened at $4.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92.

Institutional Trading of Fennec Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 13,223 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 71,275.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 34,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

