Wedbush Has Negative Outlook for TSE:FRX FY2025 Earnings

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FRX stock opened at C$5.89 on Monday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of C$5.70 and a one year high of C$15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.37. The stock has a market cap of C$161.15 million, a P/E ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 0.25.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( TSE:FRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.35). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,005.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of C$9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.67 million.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

