Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) in the last few weeks:

11/6/2024 – Castle Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $37.00 to $44.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Castle Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Castle Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Castle Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2024 – Castle Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $35.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Castle Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Castle Biosciences Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $946.18 million, a PE ratio of 168.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $85.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $231,604.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $167,808. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $28,327.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,490.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $231,604.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,808. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,318 shares of company stock worth $478,124. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,889.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 64.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 10.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

