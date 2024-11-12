Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) in the last few weeks:
- 11/6/2024 – Castle Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $37.00 to $44.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2024 – Castle Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2024 – Castle Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2024 – Castle Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/29/2024 – Castle Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $35.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2024 – Castle Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Castle Biosciences Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $946.18 million, a PE ratio of 168.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $85.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,889.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 64.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 10.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Castle Biosciences
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 2 Chip Stocks Benefitting from OpenAI’s Chip Strategy Expansion
- Trading Halts Explained
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.