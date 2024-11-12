What is B. Riley’s Estimate for Celsius FY2025 Earnings?

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Celsius in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CELH. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Celsius stock opened at $27.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.86. Celsius has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.92.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at $59,449,672. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,737,000 after buying an additional 2,567,290 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Celsius by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,877,000 after buying an additional 1,333,217 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Celsius by 231.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,289,000 after buying an additional 2,754,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Celsius by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,983,000 after buying an additional 790,014 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Celsius by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,802,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,365,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

