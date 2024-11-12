What is William Blair’s Forecast for Ameresco Q3 Earnings?

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Ameresco in a research note issued on Friday, November 8th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMRC. UBS Group raised their price target on Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ameresco from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.91.

AMRC opened at $28.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $39.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,145,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,909,000 after purchasing an additional 36,303 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth $20,325,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth $12,065,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,821,000. Finally, Redwood Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at $7,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

